MISSOULA, Mont. - As the Flathead Valley is still in a state of emergency, folks across the state are rallying to provide support and assistance for people returning to their homes or recovering from what's been lost.

Some victims here in Montana are already witnessing their fair share of recovery whether it dates back to June by the flooding or the recent wildfires like the Elmo 2 fire. Where some victims lost their dream home last week and are in need of help right now.

Looking for answers, like how to begin their road to recovery specifically from a natural disaster. Local restoration businesses like dayspring restorations, business development Lindsay Fisher say these are times where they’re seeing high volume of calls, say this is this the time where they see high volume of calls.

"We understand the restoration process can be really emotional, it can be expensive and so we want to offer things that people can do on their own,” said Fisher.

Like working with officials to ensure when it's time to rebuild or clean-up to do with precaution at the right time environmentally and financially. For those looking to come return to do so with N95 masks as they approach a potential hazardless area and work directly on restoration options with businesses directly.

Victims of the Elmo 2 fire Lisa and Steve Holett who is actively looking for options, locally.

"You know we feel like they are friends and they're telling us look we'll work out your payment. And well it's just painful that we took out this loan for a house that we'll never live in, and then we have payments on part of our land that we have to pay that is charred but we took it out we have to pay it so that part is painful, I mean we have to pay it but it's painful,” Lisa and Steve Holett.

Businesses are also warning homeowners about scam artists who could target wildfire victims as they have in the past.

"Contractors who are coming in what we call storm chasers who come in when there's a devastating loss and they're asking for money upfront and they can't provide proof of insurance so we're just warning folks to assure that they are working with reputable contractors,” said Fisher.

As Montana could see more natural disasters appear in the future your strongly urged to reach out to your direct insurance or bank companies for any relief options available at this time.