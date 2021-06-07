MISSOULA, Mont. - A civil lawsuit has now been filed on behalf of the current buyers Spencer and Colette Melby over the sale of Marshall Mountain. They say there's been a quote -- 'a last minute' demand from current property owner Bruce Doering as the property sale nears its end.
According to court documents -- the Melbys' say Doering added a request for broad public access on the property.
This comes after the community voiced concern that if this sale goes through there would be fewer, if any recreational access points in the area.
Civil law attorney Dave Steele shares where this puts the sale of Marshall Mountain and what we can expect as the civil lawsuit is now in motion.
"Generally when a civil lawsuit is filed during a current property transaction that causes the property transaction to stop at least temporarily, " said Steele
"Whether the court made a decision on whether or not to allow the sale to go through, the court may want to allow the case to develop," said Steele.
Leaving no specific timeline where for a decision to be made.
In the complaint, Melby is asking the judge to pave the way for the sale to go through.
"District court has the authority to make a final decision pending a supreme court appeal on whether the sale goes forward or not,' said Steele.
As of right now it is still uncertain what will happen to those access points for recreational activities.
We'll be sure to bring you any new developments as the situation progresses.