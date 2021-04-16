Doors may be closed for now, but they are set break open by next month.
But remembering this time last year Caffe Dolce owner, Peter Lambros says closing back in 20-20 was certainly a conflicting moment.
"It was just really tough to try to imagine what people wanted and the writing on the wall for us was between keeping the public and keeping our staff safe, it felt like it just wasn't the best decision to try to stay open, " said Lambros.
A tough decision that was also followed by an even tougher decision to lay off their workers who they call family. They used all that and more as motivation to make a comeback in 2021. Beginning with choosing the perfect time to re-open.
"We were looking for, what would be a moment where this room was going to fill again.. Because we have to re-open essentially from scratch we now that couldn't do everything all at once that we used to do so we had to get creative on what that looks like for us, " said Lambros.
And that means taking up in-house production for all of their pastries and expanding their menu at the Brooks location in Missoula. Lambros said he's excited to bring this extended venture to Missoulians.
"We just can't wait for that aspect of life that is often taken for granted of gathering and serving we just can't wait to be a part of that again," said Lambros.
Mark your calendars as the official re-opening will be announced in the coming weeks. The news will be spread on their website and their social media.