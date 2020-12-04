Campaign encourages Griz nation to support local businesss

MISSOULA -- A new campaign at the University of Montana is all about putting your money where your heart is and supporting local businesses.
The campaign called Heart of a Grizzly encourages businesses in Missoula to place signs, decals and stickers in their windows, to let people know they're taking part in the partnership.
The Missoula Chamber of Commerce and the University of Montana are working together to provide a much needed boost for local businesses.
UM President, Seth Bodnar, said businesses need the community's support.
"What it means when you see this decal in a place of business is, this is a local business. Their employees live here, they work here, their kids go to school here and they deserve our support," Bodnar said.
He said community members are encouraged to shop at businesses that have the campaign logo on their windows.
"We at the University of Montana are frankly calling upon the entire U-M family and all of Griz nation to step-up and support our local businesses who are fighting their way through this pandemic," he said.
He added that it's time to give back.
"Our community's here when our student athletes suit up and play at Washington Grizzly Stadium or in the Adams Center. The Missoula business community is there to support them every step of the way, and now it's our turn to return that favor," Bodnar said.
He said with the holidays right around the corner, it's the perfect time to support these businesses.
All businesses are encouraged to take part in campaign. Visit the Missoula Chamber of Commerce's website for more information.