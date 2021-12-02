Campus Rabbi, UM President and students celebrate Hanukkah

MISSOULA -- Hanukkah began on November 28 and on Thursday, there was a celebration on the front steps of Main Hall at the University of Montana.
In honor of the Jewish holiday, President Seth bodnar lit a candle on the Menorah joined by students and Rabbi Mark Kula, who's played a vital role in bringing the Jewish perspective to campus.
Kula's been dubbed by the University's president as the 'Campus Rabbi,' because of his efforts to bring the Jewish culture and religion to UM through events like the Hanukkah Celebration.
He moved to Missoula with his family in 2018, after serving 30 years as a Cantor and Rabbi. There wasn't a lot of Jewish activity on campus, until he came to the school.
Now, he hosts dinners for both Jewish and non-Jewish people, helps the school with diversity efforts and even speaks at campus events.
Kula said working on campus is energizing.
"I love being on the college campus because there's an energy and a curiosity that students and faculty manifest all the time and judaism is one of the great traditions of wisdom and practice that's in the marketplace," Kula said.
He also wants to start a Jewish student life club, as well as open a center on campus for all religious faiths.
Last month, he said he was getting some prayer requests from the campus community to win the Brawl of the Wild, and while he said he's not claiming he has powers to help the Griz get a win, he said he might get get a little credit for it.