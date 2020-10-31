Instead of playing on a football field, both schools will compete through video games using a streaming platform called Twitch to raise money. All of the games will be live-streamed so you can cheer on your favorite team.
UM eSports Director, Michael Cassens, said the food drive is personal for him and the players.
"This was a really good fit for us because we have people with different needs and different social-economic backgrounds," Cassens said. It's also a very personal thing to some of our players, to myself, to our staff and so we wanted to be able to find a way to give back to our community," Cassens said.
UM Pantry Vista Worker, Hilary Rosa, said they're excited to have a friendly competition for a good cause.
"I mean I think it's just good for moral. I think right now is just a hard time for everyone and there's more people needing the food bank now, than ever before," Rosa said.
Cassens said it's an unusual set of circumstances, but he hopes the event is something to build on in the future.
"Why not work together, with athletics and with other organizations across campus and across the community to do things like this and so that's what we're hoping to do," Cassens said.
At the end of the day, he said they're excited to make an impact.
"Knowing that we can use the platforms that we have, to be able to help people that are in need, whenever and however we can, I'll do that every single day of the week," Cassens said.
"Can the Cats" kicks off on Friday, November 1st, and will continue until the 20th.
On Saturday, November 14th, Grizzly eSports team will play MSU for the Brawl of the Wild Crown.