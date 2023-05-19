Canadian fires impacting air quality across Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. - Fires burning in Alberta, Canada are continuing to impact air quality throughout Montana Friday.
In the Flathead Valley, Helena, Butte and Dillion, air quality is 'unhealthy'.
According to Montana's Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), when air quality reaches 'unhealthy', the general public may feel it impacting their health, sensitive groups may feel more impacts.
In Missoula, Seeley and Hamilton, air quality is 'unhealthy for sensitive groups'.
Air quality is moderate in most areas of the state:
- Libby
- Thompson Falls
- Cut Bank
- Great Falls
- Havre
- Bozeman
- West Yellowstone
- Malta
- Billings
- Sidney
- Miles City
- Broadus
Air quality is 'good' in Lewistown.
