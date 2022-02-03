MISSOULA -- In a recent report from the American Cancer Society, over 1.5 million Americans are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in 2022. But one national organization has a chapter in Missoula, that gives online support to those impacted by cancer, and now they have some big news.
The Cancer Support Community of Missoula has been mainly an online resource for those effected by cancer, but they recently started leasing out the old Cold Springs School building from the Missoula County School District to offer in-person support.
Members of the group, including Jadi Rae Curtis, can't wait for the building to open. Curtis lost her mom to cancer in 2015, and said the organization has been a lifeline for her every step of the way.
"Taking care of yourself when you're going through something difficult can be so hard, and having a place to make that easy, to help you help yourself is really lovely," Curtis said.
Their free programs range from emotional and educational support, as well as self-care.
Tim Skalsky's family got involved when his wife was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2017.
"My wife did lose the battle. She passed away in 2019, and when I heard that this was coming to Missoula, my heart was drawn to, if it affected her and it effected our family as much as it did, there needs to be a place for people to have a community," Skalsky said.
Executive Director of the Missoula Chapter, Odette Grassi, said they'll still offer online courses, but said in-person connections are needed now more than ever before.
"Nothing can take the place of sitting down next to someone, or working with someone who knows what you're going through," Grassi said.
Curtis couldn't agree more.
"Having an actual place to go to with people who you can congregate with, who can understand what you're going through, it's like instant community," Curtis said.
While they wait to open their doors, they're raising money for their programs and to hire a Clinical Program Director.
They hope to start offering in-person resources by April of 2022.
To learn more about the program, visit the Cancer Support Community's website.
