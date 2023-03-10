MISSOULA, Mont. - Captain Mike Colyer has been appointed as interim chief of the Missoula Police Department as Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White will retire at the end of March.
Mayor Jordan Hess appointed the Missoula native, who will lead the department while City leadership sets the stage for the recruitment of a new police chief.
“I’m grateful for Chief White’s service, and I’m certain that Mike will provide the steady leadership that we all need right now,” Hess said.
The following is more information on Colyer and his career from the City of Missoula:
Colyer is a Missoula native. He earned a degree in Law Enforcement at North Idaho College. He worked as a police officer for the Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Police Department before returning to Missoula to begin his career with the Missoula Police Department in 1996.
As a patrol officer, Colyer was a motorcycle officer in the Traffic Unit and Field Training Officer before being promoted to Sergeant in 2001. As a Sergeant, he supervised Uniformed Patrol Teams, the Traffic Unit and the Street Crimes Unit. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 2008 and served in the Office of Professional Standards, where he was responsible for citizen complaint investigation, internal investigations, recruiting and new officer hiring.
In 2011, he graduated from the 244th Session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Later that year, he was promoted to Captain and assigned to the Detective Division. A significant accomplishment in that position was his role in guiding the Missoula Police Department’s work with the United States Department of Justice to reform the department’s response to sexual assault. In 2022, Colyer transferred to his current assignment as the Administrative Captain, where he oversees the Office of Professional Standards, the Property and Evidence Unit, the Records Unit, Police Support Specialist, and Training. He has held many collateral duties along the way, such as being a SWAT Operator, SWAT Team Leader and the Tactical Operations Commander. He has also been an instructor in chemical agent, impact weapons, TASER and use of force. Colyer was one of the first Drug Recognition Experts and
Drug Recognition Expert Instructors in Montana and was Drug Evaluation and Classification Program Coordinator, Agency Coordinator and State Coordinator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.