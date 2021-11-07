MISSOULA, Mont. - Right now customers are seeing prices for new and used vehicles as high as ever
According to a new report from Automotive News, car-buyers may not be able to escape the impact of supply shortages, whether you're buying a car online or in-person. Latest numbers from Cox Automotive wholesale show a record high increase this past month, specifically in used cars.
Car expert and founder of an online platform for car buying Rodo, Nathan Hecht says computer chip shortages, high demand, little inventory, are contributing factors in these climbing prices for any car.
"It's impacting car manufacturers inability to produce cars at the capacity to meet demand for those new cars, that is a problem that has played the automotive industry now for the last year now, and it continues to impact the industry," said Hecht.
And that's why virtual buying has taken off, by allowing customers to better navigate the chaotic automobile market during this time.
"It's really important to spend some time on online platforms like ours at Rodo too price comparisons, in real time to be able to see and compare different manufactures from different dealerships," said Hecht.
High prices are still trending for buyers right now, but Hecht explains we could could some those those numbers ease up going into next year, but ongoing shortages will still impact manufacturers.
With that in mind, he recommends customers be flexible with the options available at this time, whether you plan to buy or lease a car at least for the next several months.