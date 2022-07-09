MISSOULA, Mont. - As inflation continues and pandemic-related shortages continue to impact businesses across the board especially the automotive industry.

Really not much has changed when it comes to the new cars on the market as we know it as newer models are hard to come by. Though the car chip shortage has eased up a bit, supply is still falling short to the demand, now changing the way we buy cars as we know it.

With some factories closing for certain periods of time, production has fallen behind. Which means little to no inventory coming onto dealership lots and now the market is moving online.

"It's definitely not going anywhere, in addition to that, consumers are selling their cars online, insurance online without actually calling an agent,” said Nathan Hecht, founder and CEO of RODO.

He goes on to say, it's not just the vehicle transaction on purchasing a newer and used vehicle or leasing one it's really everything that goes along with a car as well.”

Shifting services, we're used to doing in person, so what does this mean for our local dealers?

"Not much has changed around inventories over the last few months and indeed pricing as well has held up as inventories are constrained,” said Hecht. He went on to say,” now we're seeing many more consumers start their research online and continuing through to complete the transaction online so we think that trend that began to really uptick at the beginning of the COVID is really holding and in fact it's increasing as well.”

As we move into a more cyber dominant car market, keep in mind high prices are expected to hold up as inventories continue to be strained. We could see some prices ease up for newer models as more factories return to normal, but of course only time will tell.