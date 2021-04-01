Update at 4:26 pm -
The car has been removed from the river, however, the incident is not cleared from the MDT Travel Info map at this time.
Montana Highway Patrol has confirmed the crash involved a single fatality.
Previous coverage -
MISSOULA, Mont. - Emergency crews are on the scene of a car in the Clark Fork River.
I-90 westbound traffic is delayed near mile marker 142, in the Bearmouth area. According to the Montana Department of Transportation road condition map, the incident was reported around 1:00 p.m. Thursday.
Drummond Ambulance, Montana Highway Patrol, a towing company, local law enforcement, and search and rescue crews are all on the scene.
A helicopter was also seen leaving the area.
Additional details about the cause of the crash, how many people were in the vehicle, and the extent of any injuries are unknown at this time. Information will be added as it becomes available.