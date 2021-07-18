MISSOULA, Mont. - According to the national insurance crime bureau , over 800 thousand vehicles were reported stolen last year alone. Comparing to previous years we saw almost a 10 percent increase than the normal average.
Cities like Missoula, Billings, and Great Falls were recorded as the hotspot locations for car thefts in the state.
Especially for those recreationalists, leaving your car unattended for long periods of time leaves you vulnerable to a potential car theft.
Ian Vernier, auto physical damager manager with AutoSafe, shares some ways you can prevent this from happening to you.
"The biggest one is not leaving you vehicle overnight, or in the corner of some random lot, that sits way back off the road, I think that makes you more of a target for these criminals, than leaving it in a well lit area that has hustle and bustle around it," Vernier said.
Insurance providers also point out, no matter the car your drive, anybody can fall victim. And although the weather may tempt us to go against common safety procedures, its *not* recommended
"I know in Montana, it's hot in the summer, enthen cold in the winter you want to start your car up and warm it up... Don't do that," he said.
Insurance company safe auto shares a few tips to avoid this from happening to you.
- Keep those cars locked
- Don't leave your car running or unattended
- Avoid leaving valuables in plain sight
- Be aware of your surroundings
- Never leave your keys in your car
For those who unfortunately do fall victim to car thefts you're encouraged to call your insurance company, and keep in mind that financial support will be based on the policy you had prior to the incident.