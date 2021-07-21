Caras Park renovations to start in October

MISSOULA -- A well-known park in Downtown Missoula will be getting a new look starting this fall.
Caras Park will undergo some major changes, so that it can be used year-round.
The Downtown Missoula Partnership will start phase one of the project by taking out the grass hill that sits in from of the river.
This will happen at the same time as the City's storm infiltration project, to save time and money.
It'll be a flat grass covered area, and a seating wall will be built around it.
They'll also widen the trail and add power outlets to accommodate more food trucks.
The events ring surrounded by dead grass will turn into a plaza and they'll rebuild the amphitheater seating
Downtown Missoula Partnership's Executive Director, Linda McCarthy, said they want the park to be used more often.
"Caras Park, particularly the pavilion area, is great for large events and for big gatherings, but it's not necessarily a park that people use every day, every weekend, every month. So, creating a park for everyone for all seasons is really the goal," McCarthy said.
The second phase of the project will include a new ice-skating ribbon, new restrooms, river access points and more.
The Partnership is halfway to their fundraising goal, with plans to start the first phase in October.