MISSOULA, Mont. - A Montana standing tradition since 1995. Offering free rides to families on holidays, like thanksgiving at the Carousel of Missoula. And thanks to local sponsorships, long-time executive director Theresa Cox says this is just one way to spread some festive cheer in Downtown Missoula.
Cox shares her excitement seeing local volunteers come out and put on this event for their friends and family, simply makes her heart go pitter -patter around this time of year.
"The people of Missoula are incredibly generous, they are community spirited, and we have been very blessed by this community so we are celebrating another thanksgiving and we're giving thanks to the community for all they have done for us," said Cox.
After today's successful return, families are also welcome to comes again on Christmas Day for another day on the carousel.