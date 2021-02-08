MISSOULA, Mont. - In our newest 'Montana Murder Mysteries' podcast, Evening Anchor Angela Marshall takes a look deeper into the case files of Richard William Davis-- the man now known to have killed five-year-old Siobhan McGuinness of Missoula back in 1974.
"It doesn't erase the pain of what happened. It's a difficult situation," said Susan Lane, who is a member of the Cold Case Squad with the Missoula County Sheriff's Office. "But you hope it answers some of the questions, other than the why. There really is no why, other than this man was evil."
After 47 years, advancements in DNA identification technology gave cold case investigators the help that they needed to finally hone in on their suspect.
But they soon learned that his "evil" acts may go beyond this one tragedy.
In the conversation with Lane, Angela found out that Davis may be connected to even more murders, including the disappearance of a young woman in 1973 and a trio of deaths in the 70's known as 'The Alphabet Murders.'
"Case Files Part 2: Tracking Down Siobhan McGuinness's Killer" is available now wherever you get your podcasts and here: