MISSOULA, Mont. - Cash was stolen from Sweet Peaks Ice Cream shops in Missoula and Whitefish after a busy weekend.
Sweet Peaks posted surveillance video from the Missoula store on Instagram Monday, asking the community for help identify the suspect.
"Theft is something that is devastating really hard for small businesses hard for anybody," Owner Marissa Keenan said Monday. "They took some money we had in the shop then also were also able to get our deposits that we got from a busy summer weekend so that was disappointing and hard."
The Missoula Police Department is investigating and trying to figure out what other businesses on the block in downtown Missoula may have been hit. But this wasn't the only bad news Keenan got over the weekend.
"Sometimes when it rains it pours unfortunately, our shop in Whitefish we had someone break in there and throw themselves a ice-cream and beer party and just made a mess and took some cash," Keenan said. "Twice in one weekend? It's not the ideal situation."
Even after two break-ins, only days apart, both Sweet Peaks locations are still open and scooping ice cream.
"I love that we have this community in Missoula where we can have these conversations and we can share information because we are all in this together and I'm proud of my staff being able to handle this in stride and I want them to feel safe coming to work and that's the most important thing," Keenan said.
Both Whitefish and Missoula police are investigating the break-ins. MPD confirmed the two break ins are not connected.
Anyone with information is asked to send a direct message to Sweet Peaks or contact local law enforcement.