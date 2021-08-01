UPDATE: AUG. 2 AT 12:14 PM
The black cat that was rescued in the Boulder 2700 Fire is seeing improvement in his condition.
According to a Facebook post by Life Savers Animal Rescue President Lynette Hinshaw-Duford, Astro is experiencing swelling in his head but his lung conditions are improving since Sunday.
His owners were able to visit him, and he is expected to recover.
At this time, he is staying at the Southshore Veterinary Service for treatment.
POLSON, Mont. - A black cat was saved after being backed to the edge of a cliff on Finley Point.
A post shared at the Life Savers Animal Rescue Facebook by Lynette Hinshaw-Duford says the cat jumped into a fur tree, and Finley Point Bryce Muench was able to hold a tree branch out and convince the cat to crawl down.
After being saved, Sheriff Don Bell transported the cat to Life Savers Animal Rescue as soon as it was saved and it was taken to Southshore Veterinary Service.
The cat is reportedly singed, and Dufford says she believes it is having some upper respiratory issues, but it appears to be doing well and is getting veterinary care.
At this time, they are looking for the owners of the cat so it can be reunited.