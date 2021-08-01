Lynette Hinshaw-Duford at Life Savers Animal Rescue.
POLSON, Mont. - A black cat was saved after being backed to the edge of a cliff on Finley Point.

A post shared at the Life Savers Animal Rescue Facebook by Lynette Hinshaw-Duford says the cat jumped into a fur tree, and Finley Point Bryce Muench was able to hold a tree branch out and convince the cat to crawl down.

After being saved, Sheriff Don Bell transported the cat to Life Savers Animal Rescue as soon as it was saved and it was taken to Southshore Veterinary Service.

The cat is reportedly singed, and Dufford says she believes it is having some upper respiratory issues, but it appears to be doing well and is getting veterinary care.

At this time, they are looking for the owners of the cat so it can be reunited.

