Catalyst Cafe

photo posted on yelp 

Missoula, Mont. - The Catalyst Café is set to close permanently, the owners  confirmed Labor Day Monday, September 4, in a post to social media.

The lease is up on their location in the Florence building, where they have been operating for 32 years, and the current owners, who have operated the restaurant for over 13 of those years, say they are ready for a new chapter. 

If you haven't gotten the chance to try a Catalyst brunch, you still have a few months left. The last day of service will be sometime around November 22 of this year. 

"It's been a wonderful ride. We are eternally grateful for the loyal, loving support we have received during our run," one owner posted. "As a native Missoulian I am incredibly proud to have been a part of this business community." 

