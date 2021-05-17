Catching your student up after virtual learning

MONTANA - While most students are back in the classroom, the impacts from virtual learning still linger.
Based on a study from Stanford University, the average students is at least three months behind in math and reading. The study said it could take years to make up for that loss.
Fourth grader Alexa Nelson returned back to in-person school in February. She said she likes it a lot better because at home there were distractions and it could be hard to focus.
"I mean, it's like everything's outside," Nelson said. "My dogs are playing and you just want to join in and have fun, and it's just hard because you have to do school, and it's just hard."
However, there are things parents can be doing at home to keep their student learning, like keeping a basic schedule and setting time aside to practice skills. It doesn't have to be just drill and practice, Charlene Kautzman, center director of the Helena Sylvan Learning Center, said.
"It can also be fun," Kautzman said. "Students could maybe draw a hopscotch on the driveway and instead of just putting numbers in there, do simple equations they have to figure out before they can move forward."
The director also suggested writing notes to relatives or friends to practice writing and reading your favorite book together for twenty minutes a day to improve literacy.
For more on the impacts of COVID-19 on education, click here.
For additional resources on how to support your student after virtual learning, call Helena Sylvan Learning Center at 406-204-0102.