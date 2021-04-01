MISSOULA, Mont. - Centerfield Cinema is coming back, continuing with the Thursday tradition to show movies all summer long.
The Missoula PaddleHeads, in conjunction with the Roxy Theater and Trail 103.3 have announced the continuation of the partnership.
A full lineup of films will be announced at a later date, however, fans can mark their calendars now for showing scheduled for: April 22, April 29, May 6, May 13, June 10, July 22, August 26, September 23 and September 30.
The PaddleHeads’ Opening day is scheduled for May 22, and a full schedule of non-baseball events are anticipated to be announced at a later date.
Last year, 16 of the 20 shows were sold out, and when tickets for the 2021 season go on sale, people are encouraged to act fast and purchase tickets online in advance.
“Last year, we entered this partnership with no idea what to expect, but with one clear goal in mind… provide Western Montana with a series of safe, entertainment filled events throughout the summer,” said PaddleHeads’ Director of Marketing and Public Relations Taylor Rush. “In a challenging year, Centerfield Cinema quickly became a tradition, an opportunity for our community to gather safely, and an outlet for joy, happiness, and entertainment. The Roxy continues to prove why they are a staple for entertainment in Missoula, and we couldn’t be more excited to carry this partnership into 2021.”