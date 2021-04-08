Centerfield Cinema tickets on sale, first 3 titles announced

MISSOULA, Mont. – Last week, Missoula PaddleHeads, Roxy Theater and Trail 103.3 announced the continuation of Centerfield Cinema, a partnership that brought joy to last year’s movie goers all summer long. They unveiled the first three films via press release Thursday, in one of Missoula’s new favorite traditions, and tickets are available to purchase now at http://bit.ly/CFCinema.
Leading off, caped crusaders and billionaire vigilantes will be treated to a showing of the 1989 Tim Burton super hero classic, "Batman" on Thursday, April 22. Following the Dark Knight’s debut at Ogren Park Allegiance field, movie goers can scream out “EVERYTHING IS AWESOME,” as the 2014 animated adventure comedy "The Lego Movie" will grace the big screen on Thursday, April 29. Now that the world has been saved, it’s “Party Time” – featuring a pair of comedic geniuses (Mike Meyers & Dana Carvey), rock on with the 1992 comedy classic "Wayne’s World" on Thursday, May 6. Stadium gates will open at 5 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. showings.
The summer of 2020 saw sixteen of the twenty titles for Centerfield Cinema bring sell-out crowds at the crossroads of the Clark Fork River and Bitterroot Railway, wishful movie goers are encouraged to act fast and purchase tickets online in advance, to secure their desired seating locations.
With Opening Day of the PaddleHeads’ 48-game home slate tabbed for May 22, single game tickets on sale now, and a full schedule of non-baseball events to be announced at a later date, 2021 is shaping up to be the most entertaining summer at Ogren Park Allegiance Field that Missoula has ever seen.
