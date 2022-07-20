Legal gavel - WikiMedia

STEVENSVILLE, Mont. - An investigation is accusing the former Mayor of Stevensville, Brandon Dewey, of misconduct and misappropriating assets.

The Stevensville Police Department says a fraud examination was conducted over a several-month period concerning the town’s finances.

According to the police department, the examination revealed asset misappropriation and official misconduct by Dewey and information has been turned over to the Ravalli County Attorney’s Office for review and consideration.

Charges have been filed through a probable cause affidavit at this time.

