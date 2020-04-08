KALISPELL - The Flathead County Attorney's has formally filed charges against a woman, accused of hitting and severely injuring a six-year-old Whitefish last fall.
Flathead County Attorney Travis Ahner said on Wednesday, that his office filed one charge of criminal endangerment against Patricia Berliner for the incident that put Jordana Hubble in a coma.
Court documents say that on November 12, 2019, law enforcement officers responded to a report of a juvenile being struck by a vehicle after exiting a school bus on Highway 93 in Flathead County.
The school bus was making its last stop of the day, where three elementary students cross the road to their driveway.
The bus driver reported that the orange overhead lights on the bus were activated, along with the red overhead lights and a stop sign arm.
According to charging documents, the bus driver stopped and noted an on-coming car that appeared to be slowing to a stop and opened the bus door.
They go on to reveal that the car failed to stop and hit Jordana, throwing her 60 feet into a ditch.
According to witness statements, Beliner said that she did not think that she had to stop since the bus was in the other lane.
Jordana suffered severe head trauma and was placed in a coma.
She continues to recover from her injuries at a Houston hospital.
Ahner said that the charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in the Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.
An initial court appearance for Berliner has not yet been set.