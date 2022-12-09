Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 5 PM Sunday to 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Untreated surfaces will become icy Sunday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&