Back in March we talked to the Rhino Bar in the Garden City about Missoula County announcing they are closing all bars. Three month later we are now in phase two of reopening and we checked in with the Rhino to see how they are holding up.
"At first the changes were difficult it was new for the bars it was new for the staff it was new for the whole city," Rhino Co-Owner Brad Martens said.
Bartenders had to start wearing masks, they had to ramp up cleaning, and limit the number of people who came inside.
"We had to take a lot of our seating away and move it around and make sure people were at the social distance, and at capacity trying to keep numbers low," Martens said.
Now in phase two the Rhino can be at 75% capacity and open until 12:30, but Martens says his bar is still far from normal.
"Now that procedures are being a little bit more relaxed there are still people who are not comfortable with coming into crowded places," Martens said.
But he is still hopeful for what the future holds.
"That's what we are really striving for, we don't wanna go back to where we were," Martens said. "So if all these procedures are working [we] should continue with that and stay focus and I think we will come out of this really well."