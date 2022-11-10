Chick-fil-A opens Missoula location

MISSOULA, Mont. - Chick-fil-A will open its second Montana location Thursday morning, prompting excitement for some and concerns about traffic for others.
According to a press release from Chick-fil-A, doors will open at 6 a.m. Access to the drive thru and parking lot will be from American Way, the road between Pet Smart and Planet Fitness, not Reserve Street.
The Missoula Police Department said officers are contracted to help with traffic control but it won't affect the number of officers patrolling.
The dining room will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the dive thru open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, the press release read. Like all other locations, it will be closed on Sundays.
To celebrate it's opening, Chick-fil-A announced it's donating $25,000 to Feeding America locally and is recognizing 100 Missoula 'local heroes' with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.
The Missoula Chick-fil-A location also announced it will participate in the Shared Table Program, providing local shelters with surplus food.
The Missoula location is the second Chick-fil-A in Montana, joining the first location in Kalispell.
