MISSOULA, Mont. - The moment a lot of Missoula families have been waiting for Chief Charlo Elementary to celebrate their new playgrounds. New slides, swings, and the whole works are finally in the South Hills neighborhood.
Like any other new opening, you've got to have the official ribbon cutting ceremony with balloons. As it took nearly 6 years to turn this into a spot not just for one, but two dream playgrounds.
Charlo's parent teacher association have been out all afternoon, blowing up balloons and feeling all the excitement to finally open these two custom playgrounds to the neighborhood for kids of all ages to enjoy.
And the work is far from over as this is just phase one. The next phase working with the school board to make this more ADA accessible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.