ARLEE, Mont. - Summer fun is just getting started for the Arlee Rehabilitation Center as they work to help children and animals who've faced trauma in their lives, by dedicating a safe space for them to connect and heal each other through their summer Pawsitivity Healing Camp.

It was a vision that started 10 years ago and now for over 20 children it's become a reality.

Their summer camp is dedicated to helping those who've faced trauma from domestic violence to animal cruelty. The groups join together for story time, or head outdoors running like the wild across 26 acres of open land.

Executive director Filip Panusz says bringing something like this to Arlee goes deeper than tailoring one summer camp for those who've faced struggles on their own reservation.

"It's really a testament to the community as well as all the people involved in ARC that were able to create a healing space and we're trying to build resiliency, we're trying to affect these children in positive ways and build relationship with them and their families and their communities,” said Panusz.

ARC is looking to fill more spots for volunteers and kids for the next gathering with a goal of helping 25 children and extending these services all year round. With this all being in the summer, it was all about filling the week to bring peace and unity for everyone. "Each day we had a special event with special visiting animals and presentations for the kids that inspired them in various ways," said Panusz.

You can sign up for the next camp coming up on July 11 – July 15 by calling (406) 207–9338 or emailing info@k9arc.org.