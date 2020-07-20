MISSOULA - Starting July 20 Missoula street crews will start the chip sealing process throughout the Garden city.
Campus Drive will be one of the first streets that crews have barricaded and will be working to chip seal and while crews are working, drivers should remember to drive slow around crews and slow over newly chipped streets.
These safety precautions don't just apply to those driving vehicles either, but also pedestrians, bicyclists, and people on motorcycles.
"If you're on a bicycle or motorcycle, even walking, try to take an alternate route," said Brian Hensel, deputy director of public works - streets. "There will be loose gravel signs posted and if you see those and you're on a bike or motorcycle, try to find another street to drive on because that can be hazardous."
Crews will be working Monday through Thursday starting at 7 a.m. and working until 5 p.m. so definitely keep this in mind for your morning and evening commute.
For a complete list of the chip sealing schedule you can head online here.
The whole chip sealing process is expected to last a few weeks depending on the weather. Right now the estimated completion date is August 6.