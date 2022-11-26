MISSOULA, Mont. - The countdown to Christmas has officially begun with the return of the Old Fashion Forest Service Christmas. Families from across Montana came to hopped on for a wagon ride, tell Santa what they want for Christmas, and enjoy a steaming cup of hot cocoa.
Over 700 Montanans wrapped up Thanksgiving and rushed their families over and lined up for their chance to partake in all things Christmas. Even with us still technically in November, the holiday spirit is here!
"We are the national museum of forest service history so we were thinking what it would be like to be a ranger and their family out in a remote ranger district, in a remote lookout and something where we had Santa out here, wagon rides, and candy canes and hot chocolate and just all kinds of fun activities, "said Lisa Tate, executive director of the National Museum of Forest History.
It's been a full day of sitting around the fire, learning the history of Montana forest. As the holiday fun is just beginning.
As far as our calendars go, expect events like this every weekend, as the countdown to Christmas has begun.
