The iconic wooden playground in Westside Park has seen the end of its days and now multiple organizations in Missoula are hosting a fundraiser to replace it with a new structure.
"We are trying to tap into the holiday market a little bit," Park and Trail Design Specialist Nathan McLeod said.
Built back in the 90's, the playground at Westside Park has hosted decades of play for children in this neighborhood and at Lowell Elementary but the structure has seen better days.
"Unfortunately, it has exceeded its life expectancy and so wood outside in Montana's climate does not last forever so it does need to be replaced," McLeod said.
Phase one of the renovations have already started as construction crews are building a preschool age play ground, but don't worry they didn't forget about the big kids.
"Phase one should be done in the spring of 2021 and phase two we hope to start construction for the big playground this coming year," McLeod said, "But it all depends on how much funding we can secure this year."
So this year the North Missoula Community Development Corp, Parks and Recreation, and Missoula County Public Schools have created a holiday fundraiser, anyone who donates at least $30 will get a copy of a handmade Christmas card made by a local artist.
"You can get as many cards as you want," McLeod said. "And if you donate $100 or more we will enter you into a raffle to win the original piece of art work."
So far they have raised around $2,000, but there is still time to donate and give the gift of play this year.
Folks can donate to project when ever you want but if you want that Christmas card you have to donate by December 15th.