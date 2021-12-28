Christmas tree recycling projects return across Montana

MONTANA - With the Christmas holiday in the rearview mirror, different organizations across the state are now working to make productive use of leftover Christmas trees.
In Missoula, Christmas trees can be recycled and turned into compost that's then used to help tree growth and other gardening efforts in city parks and private residences.
Missoulians can drop off their trees until January 14 at Garden City Compost, McCormick Park, Playfair Park, or at Fort Missoula north of the softball fields.
After January 14, Garden City Compost will still accept trees.
Ben Carson, urban forest program manager, said it's hard to estimate just how many trees are collected each year, but the piles are massive, saving room in landfills and also contributing to better vegetation.
“If you think of the sheer volume of material that could be put into the trash and end up in a truck, it’s really about repurposing materials and enhancing the environment we live in as opposed to putting it somewhere where it’s just going to be mixed in with trash and serve no future purpose,” Carson said.
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks also recycles Christmas trees and uses them for fish habitat projects across the state.
Dan Fraser with FWP said the trees help spawning where there's not a lot of greenery on banks.
This year, FWP has projects in the Helena, Choteau and Havre area.
Helena city residents can drop off their trees at the City of Helena Transfer Station or leave their trees on the curb for pick up. Non-Helena city residents can still drop their trees off at the transfer station for a small fee.
These trees will be used for habitat structures in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir.
Great Falls residents can drop their trees off until January 7 at Meadowlark Park or Malmstrom AFB.
All lights, decorations and tree stands need to be removed before Christmas trees can be recycled.