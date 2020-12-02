Do you have your Christmas tree yet? If not there is still time!
Adult & Teen Challenge Missoula is selling Christmas trees to raise funds after they had to cancel most of their fundraisers this year due to the pandemic.
This non profit runs a residential program that helps women and teens overcome addiction. Every Christmas tree purchase will help this organization budget for 2021.
"When you come out here to purchase a tree from our tree lot you are actively participating in changing someone's life the money you spend will go directly to our campus and women's program," Director of Adult &Teen Challenge Missoula Cheryl Lauridson said.
The tree lot is located in the Christian Life Center parking lot across the street from Albertsons on Russell.