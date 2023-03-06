MISSOULA, Mont. - Chuck Johnson, a long-time Montana journalist, has passed away.

Johnson was known as the dean of the Capitol Press Corps, and anyone in this industry knew him as a thoughtful voice and always willing to help other journalists learn and grow.

Johnson graduated from the University of Montana with a degree in journalism.

In 2022, Johnson received an honorary doctorate in human letters from Montana State University.

During his career, he covered 22 Montana legislative sessions, seven governors, nine U.S. senators and 10 U.S. representatives.