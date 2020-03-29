After Governor Bullock issued a "Stay at home" order last week many churches had to make the switch from in person services, to worship online.
From his living room Pastor Cory Gangle continues to sing songs of praise every Sunday at 10 a.m. Strumming Amazing Grace on his guitar Gangle started this weeks service, then he delivered his sermon like he would any other sabbath.
"Thank you all for being here today I know its still a little awkward appearing by video," Gangle addresses his Facebook live audience.
Even though its a change that will take some getting used to Gangle said now is a good time to remember a church is not about the building.
"A lot of the things Jesus did, did not take place in the four walls of a building so when I say the church needs to be the church we are not able to conduct service in the four walls of a building right now we are spread out across the state," Gangle said.
And around the world, Sunday's service had viewers joining live from Kenya, something that wouldn't be possible without an online worship.
"Quite frankly, this is something that we should have been doing a long time ago," Gangle said, "A lot of churches live stream their services, this has just forced our hand."
In the end Pastor Gangle said him and his congregation understand why this stay at home order was needed.
"I am pleased to see that our government is taking action to try and protect its citizens," Gangle said.
You can catch the Apoastolice Revival Centers worship lives streams at 10 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays.