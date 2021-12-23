Citizen scientists needed for elk spotting on Mount Jumbo

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Parks and Recreation is asking for help from the public. The department is recruiting citizen scientists to help collect data about elk behavior on Mount Jumbo.
Missoula's Conservation Land Program manages just shy of 5,000 acres around the city. With so many trails, managers can't make it to each one everyday, so they rely on the public to keep updates consistent.
The program is currently recruiting citizen scientists to serve as elk spotters on Mount Jumbo.
Spotters are assigned different zones and asked to monitor and record elk sighting daily.
These volunteers play an important role because their data helps with deciding when to open the mountain for recreation each spring as well as things like forest thinning projects.
"There's this balance between making sure that there's still high quality winter habitat as well as minimizing the chance of catastrophic wildfire on Mount Jumbo, both for the elk but also for the residents below," Jeff Gicklhorn, conservation lands manager, said. "We're actually using those data to inform the timing of those forest management treatments.
This role will be easiest for people who either live or are near Mount Jumbo daily, because volunteers are asked to make their observations at the same time each morning. The role is flexible and still allows for vacations and days missed.
Gicklhorn said there'll be other citizen scientist opportunities throughout town to come.
For more details on becoming an elk spotter, click here.