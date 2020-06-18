MISSOULA -- Downtown Missoula is home to many historic buildings including, the Hammond Arcade Building, and the Florence Building. That's why the City and County backed the adoption of the Downtown Missoula Heritage Interpretive Plan.
The plan was brought forward by the Missoula Downtown Heritage Committee which aims to help locals learn and experience the history and diversity that makes up Missoula.
After the Demolition of the Historic Mercantile Building in Downtown Missoula in 2017, the Missoula Downtown Association and the City of Missoula realized locals want to know more about Missoula's history. With this in mind, the MDA, the City and the Historic Preservation Office came together and formed the plan.
The plan also highlights the contributions of diverse peoples who make up the community's fabric. Historic Preservation Officer, Emy Sherrer, said the timing wasn't intentional but it makes it all the more important.
"We didn't plan for it to come out right now but it's kind of incredible that it is, [be]cause again, one of the themes is Diverse Voices, Women's History, Native History, African American History," Sherrer said.
In the plan, the committee hopes to add more interpretive signs around Downtown Missoula, pop-up museums, and create virtual experiences for visitors.
"It's really just creating a blueprint for how we move forward to protect and to honor and to explain our heritage of the past and getting everyone's voices involved," Sherrer said.
She also said they want everyone to be a part of the plan and anyone can reach out to MDA if they have ideas because the group wants to make it a community effort.
Sherrer also said the community can get involved by becoming a tour guide for their historic tours. The tours are typically offered starting in June, but with Covid-19, the committee is currently hoping to get them going in July.