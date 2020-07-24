MISSOULA -- The Historic Federal Building in Downtown Missoula could serve as the new home for the City and County.
The U.S. Postal Service and a handful of other federal functions are currently occupying the building, but recently, it's been a struggle to get additional tenants in the facility.
The U.S. Post Office and the U.S. Forest Service were the building’s original tenants when it opened in 1913, and since the Forest Service has moved out, the City has been trying to fill the space of over 100,000 square feet.
City of Missoula's Chief Administrative Officer, Dave Bickell, said some agencies have thought about moving in, but the cost is too high.
"For example, the veteran’s administration, who have now selected a site out on West Broadway, looked at that building and renovation costs were really high and it just couldn't be done," Bickell said.
However, the General Services Administration, recently deemed the building a surplus, giving the local government an opportunity to get a conveyance of the building if certain criteria are followed.
"If the City and County agree to keep the historic nature of that facility, then the federal government will convey that building to us at no charge," Bickell said.
He added that there's enough space in the Federal Building for it to become the new City Hall.
"If the City government can use that facility, then the current city hall site could be re-developed, and it's such a size that it would be a smaller bite to take for a private sector developer."
Bickell said it could also be a space where the Municipal, Justice and District Courts are all together.