As calls to defund the police continue across the nation Missoula's city council is deciding how much funding will be budgeted for its police department in 2021.
Even before the council got to the budget on the agenda public comments from folks let city council know they weren't happy with the funds allocated to police
"I'm urging you too reconsider the budget as it stands and to reallocate funding from police to things like the mobile crisis response unit," One community member said.
The proposed 2021 budget would allocate over $18 million to the police, a nearly 4% increase from last year. Multiple community members pointed out the police budget is far greater than anything else.
"The fact that in 2020 social and economic services had point 2% of the budget and public safety has 18.8% of the budget, that makes me upset," Community Member Lumilla Karcilla said.
Some folks even say giving more money to mental health programs and social workers would actually safe the city money in the long run.
"When we are using police and jails and hospitals to address mental health crisis in our community it is not efficient it is not effective it doesn't work it just cycles people through," Eleanor Smith said.
They even encouraged greater reform to how we handle emergencies as a community.
I think this is an opportunity to consider what services are provided by police and how we can better serve the town of Missoula with professionals and programs that are specifically designed to address our needs," Izzy Mulch said.
This was the second of four public hearing there will be another one next Monday the 24 and the following week on the 31st.