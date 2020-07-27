Do you miss going out to the movies? Well, The Roxy theater in Missoula is making some big changes that could allow for some social distance screenings.
These changes were proposed to city council Monday night.
What used to be a empty lot in an alley way, is now all fixed up for movie screenings thanks to the Roxy Theater. The outdoor space would be used in the evenings during spring and summer. But a new indoor theater is in the works as well.
In Monday's city council meeting, development services walked the public through what requirements will have to be met upon approval. That includes installing more bike parking and making sure the outdoor theater is ADA accessible.
Under normal circumstances the council would have voted the same night, but they've changed their voting policy during the global pandemic.
"Our process has been to keep public hearings open for a week," City Council President Bryan Von Lossberg said.
To ensure that the public has enough time to comment on the issue before the council enters their final vote.
But several members hinted to how they would vote next week by speaking up in favor of the changes to the Roxy.
"I'm excited about this project, " City Council Member Amber Sherrill said, "I'm glad to see that after the Roxy had to close down for quite a while, has this plan and I'll be excited to hear any additional public comment."
The final vote will be made at city council's next meeting.
If you want to leave public comment on this agenda item you can send and email, leave a voicemail, or comment online.