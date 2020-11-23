In a very close vote of 5 to 4, Missoula City Council voted Monday to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products for e-cigarettes and vapes within five miles of city limits.
Not only does this new ordinance ban the sale of flavored products it also restricts the display of all tobacco. Retailers in Missoula will have to move any tobacco product behind their counter.
The intent of this ban is to make it more difficult for minors to get a hold of tobacco products. In a recent survey of Missoula high school students, over 50% have reported that they have used a vape or an e-cigarette in the last 30 days. While less students are smoking cigarettes, studies show the number of e-cigarette or vape users is on the rise.
Through out the night of discussion, multiple city council members said this ban will counteract the predatory marketing of big tobacco companies, at least on the local level.
"My goal as a sponsor of this legislation is to cut off an avenue of which our children have been obtaining theses products that were designed specifically to get them hooked on nicotine," Councilmember Julie Merritt said.
The ordinance is made up of three main components. First, it requires retailers to keep all tobacco products behind the counter. Next, it prohibits the sale of flavored tobacco when used with an e-cigarette. Finally, it makes it unlawful to sell or give tobacco to any minor.
"It's everywhere in the schools, and all the kids know it is happening in the schools so we need to handle this," Councilmember Gwen Jones said.
But of the councilmembers who voted against this ban, they all gave different reasons to be opposed to the ordinance. From not wanting local business to lose revenue and jobs, to not wanting to get involved with lawsuits with tobacco retailers, to simply the freedom of choice.
"I am very pro-choice about what happens to my body and what goes into it and I don't feel that I am in a position to dictate how one should cope in this world. So I will not be supporting this ordinance," Councilmember Heather Harp said.
Ultimately the ordinance did pass, after more than two hours of discussion and public comment, with a vote of 5-4.
The ordinance will go into effect on Jan 25, 2021, allowing stores to sell off the remainder of their flavored products and to move all tobacco products behind their counter. These new changes will be enforced through both the Missoula City County Health Department and the police.