The Missoula City Council held their last public hearing Monday to discuss the cities budget for fiscal year 2021.
During the last few meetings community members have come forward and told the City Council they want to reallocate funding from the police department and use those funds to create more community focused resources.
Monday the City Council accepted a grant so the fire department can create a mobile crisis unit.
While folks support the mobile crisis unit, the grant used to create it will also create two new police officer positions to patrol downtown and work closely with the homeless population.
Council member Julie Merritt proposed an amendment to cut one of those new officer positions.
"I'd like to see us wait to see how the response with this mobile crisis unit plays out and how that operates, to see if we really need that additional V.I.D. officer," Council Member Julie Merritt said.
Multiple City Council Members said they will not support her amendment for different reasons, including because they aren't sure how it will effect the grant, because of their personal relationship with the current V.I.D. officer, and because of their campaign commitment to support the police department.
But shortly after council members said they wouldn't support the amendment multiple community member praised Merritt for proposing the amendment and chastised other council members for not listening to community concerns.
"I want to give my sincerest thank you to Julie Merritt for her bravery to have an imagination of how we could differently police our city and for listening to community members rather than sticking to the status quo," Andi Hoelzel said.
"Thank you Julie Merritt for this amendment and I'd like to see the council reject this additional officer and use that money to fund the mobile crisis unit," Will Fesperman said.
"I want the thank council person Merritt for this amendment and I want to share with council a caution around conflating the humanity of one individual, like our current V.I.D. officer Randy, with the inhumanity and racism of an institution," Zuri Moreno said.
In the end the amendment failed 11 to 1. All other recommended motions on the budget passed 9 to 3.