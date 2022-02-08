City looks to address housing displacement

MISSOULA, Mont. - As the housing market remains incredibly competitive, with low vacancy rates and rent increases, some residents are being forced out of their homes.
In response, the City of Missoula is starting a conversation to address displacement. Displacement describes when someone loses their housing for a variety of reasons- like a building being sold, rent increase or when a property is repurposed.
City officials said it's hard to quantify just how much it's happening, but they're hearing about it more from residents.
The housing team is now beginning to brainstorm ideas for future housing policies, like assistance for people displaced or brokering partnerships with property owners. They first want your input.
There's an online survey available or a couple of Zoom listening sessions starting Tuesday, February 8.
The teams wants to hear residents' personal experiences, their concerns and ideas for solutions.
Sarah Marker and her husband lived in a rental for over seven years when they received a notice to vacate.
They ended up living with friends for a couple months until their eighth offer on a house was accepted.
"It's terrifying and sad," Marker said. "I feel like we're losing our community. Our community is slipping away through our fingertips. I just see it happening to so many people. Thank goodness we were prepared to buy anyway."
The housing team is also researching policies from other places with similar size and demographics, like Rapid City, South Dakota.
Looking ahead, the team will share trends with city officials, then begin drafting recommendations in the Spring. Those drafts are expected to open for further comment.
Listening sessions are Tuesday, February 8 at noon and Thursday, February 17 at 6 p.m.
To access Zoom links or participate in the online survey, click here.
