MISSOULA, Mont. - The City of Missoula has announced the eligible applications for the position of Mayor of the City of Missoula.

Applications for the position opened on Aug. 16, and were due by 12:00 pm on Aug. 26.

On Aug. 29, during the City Council meeting, under New Business, each Council member can select one candidate to interview. Then the interview order will be determined by random drawing of the candidate's names.

Interviews with the Council’s Committee of the Whole will be conducted on Sept. 7.

On Sept. 12, Council members will nominate and vote to select the new mayor during the City Council meeting which will start at 6:00 pm at 140 W. Pine St.

The City of Missoula shared the following 18 eligible applicants, with Applicants’ names in the list linking to their applications: