MISSOULA -- One of the busiest intersections in Missoula will finally be less congested.
The AARP Community Challenge awarded the City of Missoula a $12,500 grant, to make the 3rd and Myrtle St. intersection safer for pedestrians.
The intersection sits right by Bernice's Bakery, The Showroom and Meadowsweet Herbs.
The Showroom co-owner, Julia Latray and other business owners near the busy Missoula intersection, went to the City with their concerns.
"That crosswalk is a vortex of confusion," Latray said,
That's when Bicycle and Pedestrian Program Manager, Ben Weiss, said they found additional problems to the 3rd and Myrtle St. intersection.
"We realized that several of the parking spaces by Bernice's and Meadowstreet Herbs, violate federal, state and local laws," Weiss said.
The law states that cars have to be parked at least 20 ft away from crosswalks.
Weiss said the changes will be small but beneficial.
"So we'll add the crosswalk markings, there will be these temporary ADA curb ramps, to get up to the curb and an area for seating," Weiss said. "And there [will be] additional bike parking."
Latray said she's excited because right now, she just avoids the intersection completely.
"There are days when I'm thinking, 'oh I'd like to swing by the hip strip,' and I will actually choose a different route just because I don't want to deal with that intersection," Latray said.
She said that losing parking spots is unfortunate, but pedestrian safety should be the top priority.
The project is expected to start by Spring of 2021 and finished over the course of a week.