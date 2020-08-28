Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TO 10 PM MDT /9 PM PDT/ SATURDAY... THE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE ZONE 102 (PALOUSE/HELLS CANYON). FIRE ZONE 103 (CLEARWATER/NEZ PERCE). FIRE ZONE 104 (KOOTENAI). FIRE ZONE 105 (FLATHEAD/GLACIER PARK). FIRE ZONE 106 (WEST LOLO). FIRE ZONE 107 (SALISH AND KOOTENAI RESERVATION). FIRE ZONE 108 (EAST LOLO). FIRE ZONE 109 (BITTERROOT). * IMPACTS: A DRY COLD FRONT WILL PRODUCE A POTENTIALLY CRITICAL COMBINATION OF GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY. * WINDS: WEST 15-20 MPH WITH GUSTS 25-35 MPH. TIMING FOR THE STRONGEST GUSTS WILL BE BETWEEN 2:00 PM AND 9:00 PM WHERE OCCASIONAL GUSTS COULD REACH 45 MPH. ESPECIALLY IN THE WEST AND EAST LOLO NATIONAL FORESTS AND ALONG THE CONTINENTAL DIVIDE. * MINIMUM HUMIDITIES: 14-22 PERCENT &&