City of Missoula awards five neighborhood improvement grants

MISSOULA, Mont. - Five Missoula neighborhood projects will move forward after receiving grants from the city.

The goal of these grants and projects is to get more people involved in problem solving neighborhood issues, strengthen community engagement and make physical improvements to the appearance of different areas.

The city awarded a total of $21,000 to five neighborhoods:

3rd Street third space

Ninkpata Park preliminary plan

Bonner Park improvements

Northside/Westside street art and traffic circles

Lewis and Clark street art and traffic circles

The 3rd Street project will make improvements to the community space that's there to slow down traffic, making it prettier and more functional.

Ninkpata Park will receive a preliminary survey and design for renovations.

Bonner Park will receive pickleball court upgrades.

Lastly, traffic circles and street art will go into both the Northside/Westside neighborhood as well as Lewis and Clark.

What's unique about these projects is they're initiated by residents.

"It’s really able to empower neighbors and residents to showcase their community, their neighborhood, but also to really take action and be a part of making these small differences and improvements in their neighborhood," Kalina Wickham, City of Missoula's neighborhoods specialist, said.

These projects will start in June and are scheduled to finish this summer.

Looking ahead, the next neighborhood grant process will open in the fall.