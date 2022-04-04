The shelter served over 500 people this year and on its busiest night, 117 found shelter there. Poverello Center Officials said no one has died from exposure to cold temperatures since the shelter opened.

The Poverello's Communications Coordinator, Sarah Penix said that makes it all worthwhile.

"That's why we do this, and why this is such an important thing to invest in, in the community because it does, it keeps people alive," Penix said.

The numbers can change quickly, but officials said the Poverello Center, the Authorized Camping Area and the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space are all at full capacity. So, as they prepare to close their doors, they're doing what they can to set people up for success.

"Folks are able to get IDs or their birth certificates, as well as connections to maybe family who are living out of state or other kind of housing solutions. Our staff work really hard to make that happen," Penix said.

City and Poverello officials are working to get those who need shelter entered into Missoula's Coordinated Entry System, which connects the most vulnerable people to housing resources.