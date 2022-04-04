MISSOULA -- The Emergency Winter Shelter off Johnson Street is closing April 18 after what Poverello Center officials said was a second season of success.
The shelter served over 500 people this year and on its busiest night, 117 found shelter there. Poverello Center Officials said no one has died from exposure to cold temperatures since the shelter opened.
The Poverello's Communications Coordinator, Sarah Penix said that makes it all worthwhile.
"That's why we do this, and why this is such an important thing to invest in, in the community because it does, it keeps people alive," Penix said.
The numbers can change quickly, but officials said the Poverello Center, the Authorized Camping Area and the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space are all at full capacity. So, as they prepare to close their doors, they're doing what they can to set people up for success.
"Folks are able to get IDs or their birth certificates, as well as connections to maybe family who are living out of state or other kind of housing solutions. Our staff work really hard to make that happen," Penix said.
City and Poverello officials are working to get those who need shelter entered into Missoula's Coordinated Entry System, which connects the most vulnerable people to housing resources.
The City of Missoula's Reaching Home Coordinated Entry Specialist, Sam Hilliard, said through that system, there's a centralized housing fund which can be used, for example, to help someone buy a bus ticket to get back to their family to live with them.
"That really is a fund that is meant to be flexible and trusting of the individual that we're working with [toward their] housing goals. Really the crux of eligibility for that fund is that folks, whatever they're requesting, leads to a housing outcome," Hilliard said.
The fund can offer $600-$800 of assistance, but Hilliard stressed that they only use it for relocation if they know for sure the person, they're helping is going to a good housing option.
Penix said the Emergency Winter Shelter has been successful, but it's not a permanent solution.
"We have to get people into permanent, supportive housing and get more affordable options online in Missoula. The Emergency Shelter isn't the long-term solution," she said.
If you have ideas for housing and shelter options, or want to contribute publicly, visit Engage Missoula's Operation Shelter page.
The City does have an Incident Action Plan in place to clean-up illegal urban camps around Missoula, to discourage encampments from becoming permanent. It includes connecting those living in the camps with resources and letting them know when their camp needs to be removed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.