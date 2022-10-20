MISSOULA, Mont. - The City of Missoula hired a new security firm, Black Knight Security, to replace the current security company, Rogers international, after the closure of the Authorized Campsite.

The Missoula City Council voted to extend the contract by one month to extend security until the ACS closure, the signed a new contract with Black Knight Security through the end of 2023.

"Trying to be sensitive to people who are in a tough place in life, but also enough sideboards so that everything works for the neighborhood and the neighborhood feels safe and they can just coexist between the shelter and the neighborhood so that it works for everybody," said City Council President Gwen Jones.

The city is currently using funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to hire the new security, but the duration of their service is dependent on the passing of the Crisis Services levy in November, which would impact the amount of security and contract length.